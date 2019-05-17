GALVESTON
Residents who live near 45th Street should be aware that their water might be shut off for at least one day next week to accommodate major road repairs, according to the city.
The $9 million reconstruction project, which stretches from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard, began in March and is expected to last about a year.
In addition to rebuilding the road, the city aims to improve drainage and enhance the walkability of the major north-south collector road with sidewalks and accessibility ramps, according to staff reports.
Next week, there might be rolling water shutoffs for some area residents, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
In all cases, water will be turned off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on residents’ designated day.
Residents on Avenue O and Avenue P between 43rd and 45th streets will not have water Monday.
Residents on Avenue M and Avenue N between 44th and 45th streets will not have water Tuesday.
Residents on Avenue N and Avenue O from 43rd to 47th streets will not have water Wednesday.
Residents on Avenue O and Avenue P from 45th to 47th streets will not have water Thursday.
Residents on Avenue N and Avenue O from 43rd to 47th streets will not have water Friday.
The city is paying for the reconstruction project through 2017 general obligation bonds and with water and sanitary sewer bonds, according to city reports.
The project is just the latest in the city’s efforts to improve many of the streets running north to south, an effort that’s also resulted in repairs on 69th Street and part of 27th Street.
There will be additional days of water shutoffs for some residents throughout the project, Barnett said.
