DICKINSON
The Dickinson Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle about 9 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of FM 517, police said.
The cyclist had been riding his bicycle in the road and swerving in the westbound lanes of traffic, police said.
A woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van in the westbound lanes of traffic, police said.
That area of the roadway was dark and the bicyclist did not have lighting or reflectors on the bike and was struck by the van, police said.
Evidence at the scene indicated the bicyclist had been drinking alcohol, police said.
The bicyclist was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries but didn’t appear to have any life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers were able to interview an independent witness who was not involved in the accident, police said.
The investigation is continuing and no charges had been filed, police said.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.