LEAGUE CITY
The majority of residents are in favor of spending bond money on drainage and traffic improvements, but are overwhelmingly opposed to other projects, such as a new library branch, according to the results of a survey.
More than 60 percent of 2,023 survey-takers said they would support the city issuing $121 million for flood mitigation projects and $88.5 million for mobility projects, but 75 percent of those residents said they would reject spending $24.5 million for a new library on the west side of town, results show.
While the survey showed some are supportive of spending bond money, it is not enough to assuage some concerns about voter support for the projects, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“I’m concerned,” Hallisey said. “I’ve been saying since the start of us talking about this, my big question is that 25 percent of our housing stock went under water. Is the other 75 percent of the community willing to get up and pay for this? Twenty percent won’t win an election.”
After a December council meeting, administrators presented the possibility of calling for a May bond referendum, the city’s first in 27 years, to residents and gave them from Dec. 10 to Dec. 21 to answer a survey on separate items.
Residents most likely to respond to the survey would be those already tuned into the bond conversation, Hallisey said.
Administrators during an initial workshop council session in November presented a project list calling for a $255 million bond referendum that would raise taxes by about 10 cents on every $100 valuation.
The council instructed members to cull the project list to lower the bond amount.
Administrators in December then presented three options — bond propositions of $145 million or $169.5 million, neither of which would require a property tax increase if voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase; or a $210 million proposition that would require both the sales tax rate increase and a property tax rate increase of about 6 cents on $100 valuation, according to city documents.
Several of the projects on the initial list, including a $30 million diversion channel near Bayridge, four other drainage projects, several traffic projects, and plans to build a central fire station and an indoor gun range for the police department, were removed to reduce the bond amount.
But the survey asked residents about each of the different proposed sections of the bond. More than 63 percent of residents supported the idea of issuing $121 million for drainage projects and more than 64 percent supported traffic projects, for instance.
Other bond sections garnering a majority of support include 64 percent of the 2,023 respondents supporting a quarter-cent sales tax increase.
The state sales and use tax rate is 6.25 percent, but local municipalities can charge up to an additional 2 percent tax, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
League City charges a 1.75 percent sales tax, giving city officials the option to increase it by .25 percent, or a quarter-cent, Doan said.
Respondents also were narrowly in favor of $13 million for the central fire station project, with 50.8 percent responding affirmatively to 49.2 percent opposed to the project.
More than 75 percent of the survey responses, however, opposed both $5 million for a new municipal court building and $24.5 million for a new branch of the library, according to results.
More than 60 percent of respondents also opposed spending $2.9 million on an indoor gun range and training facility, according to results.
The council will finalize a list of bond projects on Jan. 8 before a Jan. 10 town hall meeting, city officials said in December.
City administrators for months have talked about a possible bond election as a means to fund the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the city in August 2017.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
Any bond funding must be combined with regional and state projects to solve larger flooding issues, Hallisey said.
