Hector Moral, a senior biologist at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid, carries a Macaroni penguin chick to be weighed Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The penguin’s parents, Munster and Gouda, are one of two Macaroni penguin pairs that hatched a chick this month in the South Atlantic Penguin exhibit at Moody Gardens.
Three Macaroni penguin chicks huddle together in a brooder at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The chicks hatched from eggs recently brought from SeaWorld San Diego.
Ashley Fleeger, a biologist at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston, weighs a Macaroni penguin chick Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The chick hatched Nov. 17 to a pair of penguins in the aquarium's South Atlantic Penguin exhibit. The parents Bleu and Gorgonzola are one of two pairs of Macaroni penguins that successfully hatched chicks this month.
A Macaroni penguin chick, only 12 hours old, naps against a 1-day-old penguin in an incubator at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The chicks hatched from eggs recently brought from SeaWorld San Diego.
Gouda, a female Macaroni penguin, guards her mate, Munster, as he sits on their recently hatched chick in the South Atlantic Penguin exhibit at Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid in Galveston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Moody Gardens on Tuesday introduced to the public eight Macaroni penguin chicks, six from eggs recently brought from SeaWorld San Diego and two from parents living in the aquarium’s South Atlantic exhibit.
