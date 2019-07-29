Texas City Independent School District symbolically broke ground Monday on the sites of three future elementary schools.
Events were held at Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st Street N., in Texas City; Simms Elementary, 529 N. Westward, in Texas City; and Hayley Elementary School, 1431 Bayou Road, in La Marque.
The three new elementary school buildings will bring the communities a step toward closure after the controversial, state-mandated annexation in 2015 of La Marque schools by the Texas City school district, while honoring diverse community leaders from both cities, officials recently told The Daily News.
A facilities advisory committee for the district deliberated for months, held informational sessions and on-site visits and recommended rebuilding four schools with some of $136.1 million in bond money secured in the 2018 election.
Monday’s groundbreaking kicked off construction of the first three, all elementary schools, with construction due to begin next month, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district, previously told The Daily News.
Guajardo Elementary School was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 but remained habitable. A new building will be constructed on the site where the school stands at a cost of $25.7 million. It will house kindergarten through fourth-grade students zoned to the school, according to the district.
Guajardo, formerly Northside, is named for Manuel Guajardo, a 25-year trustee on the Texas City school board and a pioneer of bilingual education in Texas.
Hayley Elementary School will be built on the former site of La Marque Middle School, which was demolished after being damaged during Harvey. The new Hayley school, a kindergarten though fifth-grade campus, will be built from the ground up at a cost of $24.4 million, according to the district.
It is named for Jimmy Hayley, formerly president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and for almost three decades, a member of the La Marque Independent School District board of trustees.
Simms Elementary School will be rebuilt at the site of the former Simms school at a cost of $24.1 million. Simms will house students in kindergarten through fifth grade with attendance zones to be determined, according to the district.
Simms is named for Pickney S. Simms, an important figure in La Marque school history, the first principal of Lincoln High School and superintendent for African-American schools in the area before integration.
The fourth school recommended for rebuilding was La Marque Middle School. The new site for that school will be announced soon, according to the district. La Marque Middle School students last year were housed at the La Marque High School campus.
