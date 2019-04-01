LA MARQUE
One person injured in a shooting Sunday at a fast-food restaurant has died and officers have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the killing, police confirmed Monday.
Miles Christian Mitchell, 18, of Texas City, died late Sunday after being transported to the HCA Mainland Medical Center, Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the La Marque Police Department, said.
Mitchell and his brother Marcellous Marcus Mitchell, 20, were shot Sunday afternoon at the Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764, Waggoner said.
Marcellous Mitchell was in stable medical condition Monday, officials said.
The Mitchell brothers arrived at the restaurant Sunday and encountered about four people in a red SUV, Waggoner said.
“And basically, one guy there pulled out a gun and shot both of them multiple times,” Waggoner said.
Each of the two was shot about five times, Waggoner said.
Police identified a 15-year-old boy as a chief suspect and negotiated with his parents for his surrender early Monday, Waggoner said.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Waggoner said.
The boy has been charged with murder and taken to the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center, but because of his age, authorities have not released his name, Waggoner said.
La Marque police received help from police departments in Friendswood, Alvin, League City and Nassau Bay in pursuing the investigation, Waggoner said.
But investigators are still searching for the other people suspected of being in the red SUV, Waggoner said.
The victims’ relatives could not be reached for comment Monday.
Miles Mitchell was a senior at Texas City High School, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district.
Counselors spent Monday going to each of his classes to speak with students, Tortorici said.
