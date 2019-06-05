The company behind two mixed-income residential developments built to replace public housing units demolished after Hurricane Ike is interested in the Alamo School campus, a school district official said.
Officials with MBS, formerly McCormack Baron Salazar, in May had asked school trustees to discuss selling the property, said Tony Brown, president of Galveston Independent School District’s board.
“The district received sort of an informal inquiry, a proposal from MBS in connection with the housing authority and the city’s efforts to complete their redevelopment commitment in Galveston,” Brown said.
“We’re talking about possibly having discussions with them early next month to flesh out what the proposal might be.”
The company, a leading developer nationally of economically integrated neighborhoods with projects in 47 cities, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Alamo campus, on four city blocks between 51st and 53rd Streets at Avenue N ½, includes a 1930s-era school building, two more modern additions and a large school yard. It houses two alternative programs for the district, Brown said.
Galveston is under a federal mandate to rebuild 569 units of public demolished after being flooded during the 2008 Hurricane.
Galveston Housing Authority hired MBS to build and manage the Cedars at Carver Park, 2915 Ave. H, and Villas at the Strand, 1524 Strand, mixed-income complexes that provided 148 subsidized housing units to replace some of the 569 units demolished in 2009.
While plans since 2012 had been to replace the remaining 380 or so units on sites scattered across the island, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development earlier this year instructed the housing authority, with MBS as its designated developer, to plan a third mixed-income complex at the site of the former Oleander House public housing project at 52nd Street and Broadway.
That signaled a change in direction by the federal government, away from recommending more scattered site housing units in Galveston and instead looking for more mixed-income developments to make up the remaining shortfall.
Housing authority commissioners at their Wednesday meeting went into executive session to discuss real estate options for the remaining redevelopment of public housing.
The authority had not been contacted about a meeting with the school board and MBS about the Alamo property, however, Executive Director Mona Purgason said.
Both the mixed-income complexes are 99 percent occupied with just one vacant market rate-priced unit available at Cedars and none at Villas, authority administrators said Wednesday.
Plans for the mixed-income complex at Oleander Homes are awaiting the Texas General Land Office to release of federal money, officials said.
Alamo is one of at least two schools in the Galveston school district’s real estate holdings not occupied by full-time school programs. Alamo has a capacity for about 550 students, Brown said. The district’s student population remains stable at about 7,000 students.
“We want to be efficient and the potential of revenue from the sale of a property obviously would help us in terms of operating expenditures,” Brown said.
“If there’s a proposal to look at that could be a benefit to the community, we’re certainly going to listen.”
