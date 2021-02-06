Despite the cancellation of official Mardi Gras Galveston celebrations this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Galveston residents kept the spirit alive with smaller celebrations across the city.
Decorated golf carts paraded along The Strand and cyclists got into the action with a seawall bicycle parade. The Evia neighborhood in Galveston also hosted a golf cart parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.