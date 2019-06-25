GALVESTON
After years of debate with West End property owners, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday agreed to let homeowners associations clean seaweed off beaches using the park board’s federal permit under certain conditions.
The park board last summer revoked the ability of third-party contractors to operate heavy equipment under its U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for seaweed removal after an environmental group raised concerns about the firm’s cleaning methods. Among concerns is how improper removal of seaweed could harm sea turtles.
But increased seaweed this summer prompted West End residents to go to the park board requesting help clearing excessive seaweed off beaches in their neighborhoods.
The permit last year set an agreement between the park board and contractors, but this iteration forms the agreement between the park board and the homeowners associations.
Under the new agreement, homeowners associations can remove seaweed using mechanized equipment when a certain percentage of the beach is covered, according to the agreement documents.
Residents won’t be able to use heavy machinery or clean on weekends or after noon on holidays, according to the agreement.
The park board also plans to hire a compliance officer who would monitor seaweed conditions and determine when cleaning is appropriate, according to the agreement.
“I think it’s the best solution we have so far,” Trustee Jason Worthen said.
Because people have different definitions of what a clean beach looks like, it would be beneficial to have a compliance officer who could provide continuity, Worthen said.
If one homeowners association violated the permit, the agreement would be pulled for all of the groups, Trustee Victor Viser said.
Clearing seaweed on the West End doesn’t fall within the park board’s state-prescribed duties, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“We do remove what we’re supposed to from the beach,” de Schaun said.
The park board plans to implement this new agreement as soon as possible, de Schaun said.
