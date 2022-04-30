The 2022 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo came to a close Saturday at the county fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock.
The final day brought a flurry of cook-off events in rib and brisket categories, the junior commercial heifer auction, arena golf and live music.
