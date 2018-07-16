Down a commissioner for the foreseeable future, the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County reshuffled its leadership Monday.
Commissioners in a 4-0 vote named Kelly Lovell the new chairwoman and retained Brad Boney as the board’s secretary, Boney said.
“I’m looking forward to sharing in this commission that has such a rich role in history,” Lovell said. “I look forward to working closely with the pilots and the ports of Galveston and Texas City and working through the complex issues that surround maritime safety.”
During the same meeting, commissioners announced that Assistant Attorney General Ted Ross is now representing the five-member commission with former Assistant Attorney General John Langley leaving for private practice, Boney said.
The board, which oversees the 16-member Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association, has found itself thrust into the spotlight in recent months as fights rage over rising rates and fog delays greatly affecting waterfront commerce.
The Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association’s ship pilot members charge a tariff on each foreign-flagged oil tanker, cruise passenger ship or other vessel they pilot into or out of ports in the county.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott selects and appoints people to the board who have applied to volunteer for a commission following an extensive vetting process, officials said.
Members of the pilot commission serve two-year terms, officials said. The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
Before Monday’s meeting, the Board of Pilot Commissioners hadn’t had a public face since then-Chairman Kenny Koncaba resigned in April and later joined the Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents.
In the almost three months since Koncaba’s resignation, Abbott has not named a replacement and representatives for the governor did not respond to a request for comment Monday about when he might nominate someone.
Commissioners discussed whether they should wait until Abbott appoints someone before moving ahead to Monday’s vote, Boney said.
Lovell vowed Monday to work with the various maritime players, but declined to comment about specific issues.
“It’s important to have a good relationship,” Lovell said. “What they do is extremely important. If there are any issues, I want to be aware of them.”
But the chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port of Galveston, who has for months voiced concern about the frequency with which port pilots suspend operations because of fog, said he hopes the governor considers those issues when choosing a commissioner.
“Parity and fairness is what I’m looking for,” Chairman Ted O’Rourke said. “I hope he puts someone on the board concerned with some of the issues coming up under the pilot rate discussions.”
The dispute has some roots in a rate increase proposed last year by the pilots association, which does not face competition and has the authority to decide when it is safe to guide ships in and out of port.
The monopoly system is allowed on the belief that pilots vying for business may take unnecessary risks and cause unsafe waterways.
The Port of Galveston, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises filed a lawsuit over the pilot board’s vote in August 2016 to increase rates 30 percent over three years.
They dropped the lawsuit after the pilot board amended the rate change to a one-year agreement that would increase rates by 16 percent.
