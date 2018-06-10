Chris Petrowski knew he didn’t have much of a chance to win a seat on the Galveston City Council this year. In hindsight, it might have gone better if he had run in the city council district he actually lived in.
On May 5, Petrowksi decisively lost his bid for the city council seat for District 5. He received only 13 votes, including one from himself. He was well behind candidates John Paul Listowski and Carol Hollaway, who ended the night on their way to a runoff election.
Petrowski was a longshot candidate in the District 5 race. A former city employee who ran based on his experience working on the inside, he raised almost no money during the campaign and received no endorsements.
The experience didn’t deter him from the process, he said. Earlier this week, Petrowski went to cast a vote early in the runoff election He got a ballot — only to find he couldn’t vote for either of the people who beat him.
He checked with poll workers, who confirmed. Despite three months of running for the District 5 seat, and his years of voting for a District 5 council candidates, Petrowski was actually a resident of District 6.
His reaction?
“How in the hell can I be in District 6?” he said. “I voted for myself.”
Petrowski was one of a few dozen Galveston voters whose districts were misidentified for years by the county voter registrar's office, officials confirmed this week. About 26 people, including Petrowski, voted in the wrong race May 5, officials said.
The incorrect votes were enough to potentially swing the participants in the District 5 runoff. Hollaway beat a fourth candidate, Jeff Antonelli, by only seven votes. Because Antonelli did not challenge the results within a 10-day period allowed under state law, the election was not reviewed. There are no plans for a new election.
Cheryl Johnson, Galveston County’s tax assessor/collector and the voter registrar, said the issue was investigated almost immediately. But because the problem was identified just two days before the challenge deadline, Antonelli said it was difficult to justify the time and expense to file a lawsuit that might not be successful.
The voter registrar's office has reviewed the district lines and sent new voter registration cards to people who had been mislabeled, Johnson said. That included Petrowski, who received a new card in the mail at his home on Oak Street this week.
The error came from problems with the way registrars enter voter information into its system. There’s no automated or geo-coded way to enter residents' addresses, Johnson said in an email explaining the mistake to The Daily News. Galveston County voting district maps divide some districts along the median of some streets. That means on some streets odd-numbered addresses are in one district, and even-numbered addresses are in another. When addresses were added into the county’s system, however, that divide wasn’t reflected.
“It is a manual process and subject to human error” Johnson said. “Although we at all times seek perfection, I have long established that a 1 percent error rate is likely.”
Petrowski said he didn’t feel personally wronged by the mistake.
He said he ran on the chance that no one else would join the race. When the other candidates, who own local businesses and serve on city boards, joined, he said he figured he would lose based on name recognition alone.
Still, he said it was frustrating that he would not be able to vote in the runoff election — and that now some of this neighborhood was divided into different districts by an invisible line running down the middle of the street.
He hoped that would be changed in the future and said the city shouldn’t put people on opposite sides of the same road into different districts. That shouldn’t be that hard a fix, he said. Galveston likely won’t change its voting district lines until after the next U.S. Census count is completed.
“When you’re in the same community that doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Somebody at city hall should be smart enough to take pencil and change the districts over.”
