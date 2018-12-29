GALVESTON
Imagine having the capability to reconstruct dozens of century-old buildings, down to the smallest detail, years after an epic hurricane has wiped them out.
With the new three-dimensional scans of every historic building on The Strand that the city of Galveston is planning to create as part of an informal partnership with the Galveston Historical Foundation and Texas A&M University’s Center for Conservation, this kind of undertaking could be possible.
“For coastal urban environments in particular, this kind of technology can be really useful,” Brent Fortenberry, associate director for Texas A&M’s Center for Conservation. “Let’s say a historic building is completely destroyed — if you wanted to reconstruct it, you’d actually have a 3D model of the building available. You could 3D print architectural details so that they are actually to scale one-to-one what they were before the destruction.
“In a worst case situation, these buildings could be reconstructed from these models.”
Of course, reconstruction from scratch isn’t the primary goal of the scanning project — it’s only one of the potential benefits. Preservation, as well as flood prevention, are the main reasons Fortenberry will be out on The Strand this spring with a tripod, a terrestrial laser scanner and a drone for photographing historical buildings’ exteriors.
Fortenberry already has taken his equipment out once, scanning buildings with his historic buildings preservation class on Mechanic Street to demonstrate what the technology can do.
But with the scans he’ll be making of more than 150 buildings in the coming months — the first time such a project has been taken on by the city or anyone else — city officials will have the ability to project how a storm will affect specific downtown structures to the millimeter.
“This is information we don’t really have,” Catherine Gorman, the city’s historic preservation officer, said. “I’ve seen the information that’s produced, which Brent showed us during some of the demonstration projects, and it’s obvious that it would be really valuable to know these kind of details for each individual structure for flood management purposes.”
The three-dimensional scans will capture detailed information about the dimensions of the buildings, including where there are breaks in a building’s façade in order to measure the elevation of the first floor. The measurements Fortenberry’s scanner and drone will take not only are exponentially more detailed than what can be done by hand, they’re much faster, too.
“This kind of information from one building, it can be measured in an afternoon,” he said. “And right now it doesn’t exist in any accurate sense; it’s never been collected in a systematic way. What we’ll be able to do in the long term is collect all of this information and have a 3D model of every historic building in the city of Galveston.”
The models will allow specialists to diagnose the buildings and detect where problem areas are in both the structure as well as regarding elevation in relation to street flooding. Also, they will give the city the ability to observe how the buildings change in order to bring them back to their original state after damage occurs.
“It can help us effectively create a risk assessment of these buildings over time,” Fortenberry said. “It will allow the city to say ‘these buildings, based on these models, need to be focused on first.’”
For Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation, the scanning project represents the fulfillment of a longtime goal, he said.
Since Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008, the foundation has been interested in learning more about how the city’s historic buildings respond to flooding, and which ones need the most attention. It’s the first step in figuring out how to make the buildings more resilient in the future, Jones said.
“If we know what the potential impact is, then we can look at mitigation,” he said. “Is it a barrier, is it waterproofing, is it a certain material that we can add to the buildings that need it most?” Jones said. “There are a number of alternatives we could turn to, and Brent has the scanning technology to help us know what would be best.”
