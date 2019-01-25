GALVESTON
The city council has officially called a May 4 referendum during which voters will consider continuing seawall parking fees another 10 years and raising the hourly rate from $1 to $2.
The official ballot language also asks voters to raise the maximum daily rate from $8 to $16, increase the season pass from $25 to up to $45 and set a minimum purchase of two hours.
“I want to emphasis the fee for an annual pass is also up to $45,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said. “Some parts of the year we may offer it for less.”
The city council has repeatedly discussed offering the pass for a discounted rate for a limited period each year.
The question about seawall parking rates, Proposition A, will be the only one on the May ballot.
The seawall parking program, implemented in 2013, is set to expire in the summer of 2020, unless voters approve the proposed extension, in which case it would run through Dec. 31, 2029.
If voters approve the measure in May, Galveston will still have to clear a hurdle with the Texas General Land Office before it can implement the rate hike.
The land office regulates beach access across the Texas Coast and only permits cities to charge a beach user or entrance fee if the money goes directly to providing public services and facilities.
“A local government that proposed a new or amended beach user fee must first provide a plan,” land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
The city’s approved ballot language states the money collected would go back to funding bathrooms, lighting, showers, landscaping and other improvements along the seawall.
The program has generated about $3.4 million since its inception, but most of that has been spent on personnel expenses, materials and supplies, about 70 percent, $574,402, in fiscal year 2017 or 2018.
The city will have to provide a variety of proof and documentation including an outline of the existing beach access plan, how the fee enhances public beach access and the long-range goals, Erickson said.
The city’s approved rate for the seawall is set at a maximum of $8 per day, although it’s higher in other city parks, Erickson said.
The city can hold the election without land office approval and implement the fee later, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The approved ballot language maintains the current paid hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The city council Thursday considered a Galveston Park Board of Trustees proposal to extend paid hours to 8 p.m., but concerns about the costs associated with enforcement shot it down.
“I don’t think your revenue would be substantial enough to merit it,” Maxwell said.
That might be an option for future exploration, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“The main thing we want to do is have the citizens comfortable with it,” Cole said.
The approved ballot language remains largely the same from that recommended by an ad hoc committee tasked with reviewing the seawall parking program.
The city council on Thursday also set seven early voting days. People will be able to vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 22 through April 26 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29 and April 30.
People can also vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 4.
(1) comment
Ten years? It'll be a no for me. Also not happy about De Schaun and company getting into the act with their ideas.
