The Rev. Dr. Ronald V. Myers Sr., 62, founder and chairman of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, died Friday in Jackson, Mississippi.

He had been battling an undisclosed illness for several months.

Myers was instrumental in laying the groundwork to make Juneteenth Independence Day a national day of recognition. He also was instrumental in the passage of Juneteenth legislation in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Juneteenth began in Galveston. June 19, 1865, was the day slaves in Texas learned they were free. It marks the day slavery ended in the United States.

Services for Myers will be at noon Sept. 22 at the Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

 — Angela Wilson

