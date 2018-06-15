During a police interview in the hours after an 8-year-old League City girl was transported from the scene of a car crash and later died, the woman accused of drunkenly causing the accident said she couldn’t drive again.
“Honestly, I’m still traumatized from the last wreck,” said Erika Diebel, 42, during a phone conversation that was recorded on police video.
Diebel references an unspecified earlier wreck, before the one that led to the death of the 8-year-old girl, but she does not elaborate.
Diebel is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the April 2017 death of Kelsey Nalepa, 8.
As Diebel’s trial entered its fourth day, prosecutors focused on her behavior in the aftermath of the accident and brought the lead detective on the case to the stand. The detective testified that Diebel misled investigators about what she had been doing leading up to the crash.
Meanwhile, defense attorneys representing Diebel said a blood sample showing she was significantly over the legal limit was a rush job and that it might not have been accurate.
Diebel is accused of crashing her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee into the back of the Nalepa family’s 2001 Ford Expedition on April 6, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment and was pronounced dead April 8.
Diebel initially told investigators she had consumed a little more than one glass of wine to celebrate a friend’s birthday and she had been at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in the hours leading up to the crash, said John Griffith, a detective with the League City Police Department.
But Diebel then corrected herself and identified two people at the birthday party, Griffith testified.
Diebel had been drinking all day while celebrating a friend’s birthday at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and was on her way to pick her son up from karate practice when the accident happened, Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius said on the first day of the trial.
Several of Diebel’s friends said she had been highly intoxicated before the accident, Launius said.
Griffith testified Diebel smelled of alcohol and that her friends couldn’t corroborate her story.
Diebel in a video recording of the interview told Griffith repeatedly she had a lot of anxiety about driving and said the deadly collision hadn’t been her first wreck, but she didn’t specify what the previous ones involved.
In a now re-sealed court battle, Diebel’s ex-husband, William Byron Kerneckel, said Diebel had a history of alcohol abuse.
“Erika Nicole Diebel was on her way to pick up our son from karate at the time of the accident, and I have good reason to believe that Erika Nicole Diebel was drinking alcohol at or prior to the time of the accident,” Kerneckel alleged in the affidavit filed April 10.
Diebel had been drinking from noon to 5 p.m. April 6 to celebrate a friend’s birthday, Kerneckel alleged in the affidavit.
In January 2016 and February 2016, Kerneckel was called to the scenes of accidents to retrieve Diebel after she twice totaled vehicles while drinking and driving, according to the affidavit.
Diebel was not criminally charged in those alleged crashes, court records show.
Diebel consented to a blood-alcohol test and was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch clinic in League City the night of the crash, where she gave the sample, according to an arrest affidavit.
The alcohol content report from the Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory showed Diebel had a blood alcohol content of 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, according to the arrest affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.
But the test came back six days after it was taken, while the results normally take between 20 days to 30 days, defense attorney Nick Poehl said.
