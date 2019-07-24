GALVESTON
After years of debating how to clean West End beaches of heavy seaweed, homeowners are beginning to reach a solution that makes the island officials who oversee beaches happy.
It’s a long-standing issue that has pitted homeowners and environmental groups against each other, but there may be more agreement about what a clean beach means.
In the past, homeowners have said clean beaches with little seaweed attracts tourist, while local environmental groups have said seaweed is beneficial to wildlife.
But that’s changing, said Kim Foley, president of the Property Owners Association of Pointe West.
“We’re never going to have these perfectly clean beaches,” Foley said. “I think some people are starting to get their heads around that now.”
Discussion about environmentally healthy ways to clean beaches came after the Pointe West association, among others, began cleaning the dry beach, an area between the toe of a dune and the average high tide line, which falls under city and state jurisdiction, Foley said.
The association has the necessary city permit to clean in this area and has cleaned the dry beach in previous years, she said.
The association is cleaning this area while it awaits finalization of an agreement with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees that would allow it to clean the wet beach, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-regulated area falling below the mean tide line.
The park board maintains island beaches and holds the permit necessary to clean in the corps area.
The association was trying to operate in an area for which it already had authority, but determining where that area falls can be difficult as it changes based on tides and location on the island, Foley said.
“That the hardest part,” Foley said.
The cleaning activity initiated some discussion this month about proper cleaning methods, but those conversations have led to better dialogue, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Where and how to clean on the beaches can be confusing, de Schaun said.
After concerns about whether or not the cleaning activity fell in the corps’ jurisdictional area, the park board discussed Tuesday revoking a cleaning agreement it had reached with homeowners associations, but ultimately decided against it.
The agreement will be finalized this summer, de Schaun said.
The agreement allowed homeowners, through their associations, to hire third-party vendors to clean the wet beach under certain criteria.
Last summer, the park board stopped allowing third party vendors to operate under its permit because of concerns about a vendor’s cleaning methods. The new agreement came this summer when homeowners voiced concern about a seaweed inundation without a cleaning plan.
In part, renewed discussions about the permit were sparked this year by an April letter sent to Mayor Jim Yarbrough by the attorney of the vendor, de Schaun said.
The letter claimed the park board targeted the vendor, Beachside Environmental LLC, and that the company wasn’t violating the permit, according to the letter sent by the company’s attorney, Tony Brown.
The city met with Brown and homeowners this month to discuss concerns, Brown said.
“Beachside Environmental for all practical purposes is out of business,” Brown said.
The city is concerned with the dry beach area that falls within the city permitting, Yarbrough said.
No changes will be made before the end of this season, but the city hopes to clarify any confusion between now and next spring, Yarbrough said.
Homeowners have had surveys of the area done, but are looking at getting a corps-determined jurisdictional survey completed, said Jerry Mohn, president of West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“There was confusion as to where the dry beach is,” Mohn said. “It’s a very difficult thing.”
It’s understandable there’s confusion, but people are showing an interest in learning more, said Joanie Steinhaus, program director of environmental group Turtle Island Restoration Network.
“Individual communities are reaching out to me,” Steinhaus said. “I’m very encouraged.”
Steinhaus originally raised concern last year about cleaning methods of Beachside Environmental.
The homeowners want a solution that works for the whole island, Foley said.
“In the last year, we’ve come a long way in having that open dialogue with the park board,” Foley said. “We want all of the same objectives.”
