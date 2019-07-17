Districts across Galveston County all have passed, or soon will pass, pay raises for teachers and staff, in part in response to recent legislative changes.
But as state representatives celebrate the legislative victory, local education leaders argue the pay raises would have happened no matter what and teachers say salary isn’t the most important issue affecting career decisions.
“It’s nice to work and get paid for it, but for me it’s just an added bonus,” said Lyzette Ruiz, a teacher in Clear Creek Independent School District. “I don’t really pay attention if I get a raise here or there, I do my job regardless. It just helps me better provide for my family at home.”
House Bill 3, the school finance overhaul Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last month, requires school districts to use part of the increase they’ll receive from the state in per-student funding to pay for the salary increases. The law promises $6.5 billion in new funding to improve schools and pay teachers across the state, while also providing $5.1 billion to lower school district taxes.
Yet for many of the local school districts, administrators have been asking trustees for regular raises in recent years.
“Districts typically provide for incremental raises each year, as the budget allows,” Galveston Superintendent Kelli Moulton said. “Galveston ISD has been working, mostly in recovery from Hurricane Ike, to offer more competitive salaries for all employee types.”
Galveston Independent School District trustees approved raises of $2,000 for all full-time teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses. Starting salary for a full-time teacher, counselor, nurse or librarian is now $53,000, up from $51,000.
And Friendswood Independent School District, which is currently considering four different options on raising staff pay, presented trustees with a graphic showing the average starting teacher pay for districts all around the region, documents show.
It’s that competition that keeps area districts regularly instituting pay raises, officials said.
“Texas City ISD typically adopts annual raises,” said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
All staff received a 5 percent raise in 2018, for instance, Tortorici said.
“It helps us stay competitive so that we can attract quality employees,” she said. “We would have given raises regardless of the legislative action.”
Texas City trustees approved a $2.1 million salary increase with raises ranging from 3.2 percent to 7.5 percent for teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses and an increase of 3 percent of midpoint to all other staff.
The existing starting salary for first-time teachers and librarians at Texas City Independent School District is $53,100. Salaries for counselors and nurses are calculated by a separate formula.
Trustees increased the starting salary for first-time teachers to $55,000 a year, district officials said.
And Hitchcock officials are considering a $5,000-across-the-board raise for all teachers and a 3 percent increase for all other staff from the midpoint range, Superintendent Travis Edwards said.
“We know the key to our student success is hiring and retaining the best quality teachers and staff,” Edwards said. “In studying local districts’ salary schedules, we discovered that Hitchcock is near the bottom in most categories.”
Nationally, more teachers are quitting in recent years than ever before. Teachers quit at a rate of 83 per 10,000 a month through the first 10 months of 2018, the highest rate since the U.S. Department of Labor began keeping the records in 2001, according to reports.
But for those in the profession, pay ranks lower than other issues, like standardized tests, Ruiz said.
“My mother taught for 40 years, and I grew up admiring her as a teacher,” Ruiz said. “She seemed like a celebrity because everywhere we went, we met someone she impacted in some way. Teaching is about building relationships and I get to do that now with students, families and colleagues.”
