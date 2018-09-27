GALVESTON
City officials dispute a contractor’s claims of non-payment for work at youth baseball fields, saying the contractor hasn’t made substantial progress since June, has been paid for work that has not been done and has failed to pay subcontractors.
The city is taking steps to end its relationship with Houston-based Hou-Scape, Inc. and find a new company to complete the long-delayed project, an assistant city attorney said.
The salvos are the most recent in a disagreement about a stalled project to build a long-awaited Little League complex at Crockett Park, 2601 53rd St.
While the contractor argues the city hasn’t made payments on time, the city already has paid Hou-Scape for work not yet completed, Assistant City Attorney Kim Coogan said.
“We have a credit toward future work,” Coogan said.
Charles Arthur, general manager of Hou-Scape, on Monday said the city owed his company $1.14 million and had been attempting to collect since July.
Arthur on Thursday said the city still owes the money.
If the city wishes to retain another contractor, that is there choice,” Arthur said. “However, they need to pay us for the work completed and materials stored onsite.”
Both Arthur and Coogan agree the city last made a payment in July.
“On Sept. 7, 2018, Hou-Scape issued a letter stating we will suspend work on the project Sept. 10, 2018, due to nonpayment,” Arthur said on Monday.
However, the contractor had not completed the agreed upon work, Coogan said.
“They continued to make promises that completion was just around the corner,” Coogan said. “There was work that wasn’t done that we had paid them for.”
The city also learned that Hou-Scape had failed to fully pay at least three subcontractors working on the project, Coogan said.
The city is appealing to the insurance company that holds a surety bond for the contractor, requesting permission to change contractors without additional cost to the city, Coogan said. This bond is meant to cover any unexpected costs beyond the $3.6 million the city agreed to pay Hou-Scape.
Coogan was unsure when the insurance company might issue approval.
The city hopes to continue working with the same subcontractors, she said.
“We’ve got contractors lined up,” Coogan said. “We’re just waiting for the insurance company.”
About 75 days of work remains on the project, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city is long ready to have the project completed, Coogan said.
“We are ready to do it tomorrow,” Coogan said.
The relationship between the city and the contractor began to sour in July, shortly after a grand opening celebration, when city officials said some of the work at the fields wasn’t up to its standards.
Hou-Scape officials earlier this week attributed those problems to the project architect. The architect has disputed that assertion and said the problems were in workmanship, not design.
Parents, children and other youth baseball participants expressed disappointment the project remains uncompleted, but are excited for the new fields, Island Little League President Blanca Flores said.
While the city hadn’t worked with Hou-Scape before, the company had positive reviews, Coogan said.
The company has gone through significant leadership change in the past few years, she said.
