Republicans who represent parts of Galveston County easily held on to their seats in Washington and Austin during Tuesday’s midterm election.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, of Friendswood, was re-elected over Democratic challenger Adrienne Bell and Libertarian Don E. Conley III.
Weber received about 58 percent of the votes cast in the congressional district as of 11 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Weber was first elected in 2012, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2016. He’s a member of the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Bell, a teacher from Pearland who lives outside the boundaries of the Congressional district, received an endorsement from former U.S. President Barack Obama in August, but did not receive much support from other Democratic groups.
Within Galveston County, Weber received 67,582 votes to Bell’s 43,858 votes, according to complete but unofficial results
The 14th Congressional District includes Galveston, Brazoria and Jefferson County.
Texas House of Representatives, District 23
Chambers County oilman Mayes Middleton completed his long campaign for Texas House District 23 on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Amanda Jamrok and Libertarian Lawrence Johnson, according to complete but unofficial results.
Middleton was the presumed favorite in the race after he defeated incumbent state Rep. Wayne Faircloth during the March primary election.
Middleton received about 57 percent of the votes cast in race, according to complete but unofficial results.
Middleton was endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had butted heads with Faircloth during the previous legislative session.
He also outspent his opponents by a tremendously wide margin. Middleton donated more than $1 million of his own money to his campaign, while Jamrok, a first-time candidate, raised less than $5,000 during her entire campaign, according to Texas Ethics Commission filings.
Jamrok received 638 more votes in Galveston County than Middleton did. Middleton, however, built an insurmountable 9,000-vote lead over Jamrok in heavily Republican Chambers County.
The Texas House District 23 includes south and east parts of Galveston County, and all of Chambers County.
Texas House of Representatives, District 24
State Rep. Greg Bonnen won re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, by a nearly 3-to-1 margin over his two opponents, according to complete but unofficial results.
Bonnen defeated Democrat John Y. Phelps and Libertarian Dick Illyes. He received 47,209 votes, or 70 percent of the total votes cast in the state house race.
Bonnen was first elected in 2012. He was unopposed in 2014 and 2016. Phelps and Illyes did not appear to actively campaign for his seat.
Bonnen was a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on Energy Resources during the most recent legislative session.
House District 24 includes northern and western parts of Galveston County.
State Board of Education, District 7
Former Friendswood Independent School District board member Matt Robinson won a seat on the Texas State Board of Education, according to complete but unofficial results.
Robinson ran to replace retiring board member David Bradley, a Beaumont Republican.
Robinson defeated Democrat Elizabeth Markowitz. He had 59 percent of the votes in the race as of 11 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of States website.
The board District 7 position includes part of Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Liberty, Chambers, Jefferson, Hardin and Jasper counties.
The education board oversees state curriculum standards, graduation requirements, and the Texas Permanent School Fund. Board members serve four-year terms.
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Galveston County District Court Judge Michelle Slaughter was elected to serve on the state’s highest criminal court.
Slaughter defeated Libertarian Mark Ash. She received 4.1 million votes, or about 75 percent of the total votes in the statewide race, as of 11 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
It will be up to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to appoint Slaughter’s replacement in the 405th District Court until the seat can be filled by an election.
