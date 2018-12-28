LEAGUE CITY
A week after Councilman Keith Gross upended a motion to settle a lawsuit with former City Manager Mark Rohr, the council approved a $145,000 agreement to put an end to the legal dispute.
The council in a 5-1 vote Thursday approved settling the lawsuit with Rohr, Mayor Pat Hallisey said. Gross, whose term ends in January, was the lone dissenting vote, with council member Greg Gripon absent and Hallisey abstaining.
Rohr will receive a total of $145,000 as part of the settlement agreement, with $45,000 of that coming from the city and the additional $100,000 paid through insurance funding, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The council in 2016 already voted to pay Rohr a severance package of $158,602, plus a performance incentive pay of $40,000 and an accrued vacation pay of $18,506.
An earlier effort to settle the lawsuit failed on Dec. 20 when the council split a vote 3-3, with Gross and council members Hank Dugie and Gripon opposed and Councilman Nick Long absent.
Gross objected to the settlement because the council fired Rohr with cause and it’s worth standing up and doing the right thing, he said.
Just one week before that Dec. 20 special meeting, the Marshall City Commission, in East Texas, hired Rohr as its new city manager in a 5-1 vote. He’ll begin work there in January, officials said.
Marshall, a city of more than 23,000 people, had been searching for a new leader since its last full-time city manager announced her retirement in January.
Galveston County’s biggest city, meanwhile, has had a tempestuous relationship with its former manager since the council fired Rohr in a 5-3 vote Dec. 13, 2016.
Attorneys representing Rohr filed a lawsuit in federal court in July 2017, asserting the city and Hallisey violated his civil rights in a retaliation campaign.
Rohr’s firing came after months of open fighting with Hallisey. Rohr in September 2016 accused Hallisey of breaching the city’s charter by discussing an economic development prospect that was supposed to be confidential and violating the city’s council-manager form of government in which the city manager runs day-to-day operations.
The League City Council hired Rohr in March 2014, just months after the Joplin, Missouri City Council had fired him.
