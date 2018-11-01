A La Marque man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for a 2017 armed robbery in Kemah and an ensuing car chase that ended when he crashed into a house.
Chandrick Michael Benefield, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Police arrested Benefield in December 2017 when the stolen vehicle he was driving crashed into a house near the intersection of Bay Ridge Drive and Ocean Way in League City, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Kemah police earlier that day responded to a report of a robbery at a tax business in the 1200 block of state Highway 146, officials said.
Witnesses told police two masked men armed with handguns entered the business, restrained the staff with cable ties, stole a cellphone and about $5,000 and fled in two vehicles, according to the affidavit.
Benefield took one of the business owners' Toyota, police said.
An officer responding to the scene saw a vehicle on state Highway 146 matching the description of the owner’s vehicle and tried to stop it, police said.
Benefield fled the crash on foot and a League City police dog later found him hiding behind a shed, according to the affidavit.
The second robber was never arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.