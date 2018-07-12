LEAGUE CITY
A plan to build a proposed trail along FM 518 in League City will go before the city council, despite opposition from residents in a nearby subdivision who fear the trail would attract crime.
The city’s park board on Thursday approved a resolution unanimously to recommend the city council move forward on the proposed trail, said Yvonne Tibai, a board member.
“I really hope that once it’s there, people will be able to start taking advantage of it and enjoying the trail system,” Tibai said. “It takes you anywhere you want in the city. I’ve talked to people who have moved here because they heard about the trail system.”
The cost of the proposed trail was not immediately available.
Residents of the nearby Fairway Pointe subdivision, however, for months have argued against the trail.
Homeowners from the Fairway Pointe subdivision at several public meetings in July 2017 argued the new trail would bring crime into their neighborhood and that hikers and bikers might get hit by errant golf balls.
The Fairway Pointe Homeowners Association conducted a survey about the trail and concluded most residents opposed it.
Out of 43 responses, 36 residents were against the trail and 36 also thought the trail would undermine security in the subdivision, according to the survey.
But only about 25 percent of residents in the subdivision answered the survey, Tibai said.
The subdivision’s association has about 135 single-family homes, records show.
One resident attended Thursday’s meeting to voice his opposition, Tibai said.
“It’s a difference and a change and some people are hesitant to that,” Tibai said. “He brought up safety concerns, but those have been addressed.”
The resident asked whether the money could be used on other projects such as drainage, but the funding is dedicated specifically for the trail, Tibai.
The proposed trail is envisioned as part of the city’s 2010 trails master plan, which calls for 212 miles of trail to connect and link schools, parks, neighborhoods and business centers, officials said.
