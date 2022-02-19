Gumbo experts demonstrated their skill in an effort to take home the prized paddle at the Third Annual Battle for the Paddle Gumbo Cook-Off at Marais restaurant in Dickinson on Saturday.
The event serves as a fundraiser to provide financial assistance for housing, medical and other monetary needs to female veterans and their immediate family members who have experienced illness or injury.
