LEAGUE CITY
Local leaders greeted the news that Steve Paterson resigned from the chamber of commerce with surprise Tuesday, one day after Chairman Bill Provenzano made the announcement.
“Nobody has told me ‘this is why he’s out,’” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “He’s a nice guy. I thought he did a good job building the chamber after getting a rocky start.”
Paterson took over as the president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and, during his tenure, developed a good working relationship with city staff and officials, Hallisey said.
Paterson, reached for comment late Tuesday, said his resignation was all about wanting to pursue other interests.
“I’ve been doing it almost five years, I felt like I’ve done what I could get done, and I wanted to pursue other interests,” Paterson said.
Provenzano made the announcement late Monday of Paterson’s abrupt resignation in a letter to chamber members, but didn’t offer much in the way of detail.
“On behalf of the chamber board of directors and chamber staff, we thank Steve for his service to the chamber,” Provenzano said in the letter. “Steve has decided to pursue other avenues in his career. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”
Provenzano on Tuesday provided a press release to The Daily News that contained much of the same information and declined to answer follow-up questions.
“I don’t have any additional comments,” he said. “Steve did a great job for the chamber, we wish him all the best.”
Other members of the chamber’s board on Tuesday referred all questions about Paterson to Provenzano.
“I was surprised when I read the email last night,” said Amanda Fenwick, an ex-officio member of the board and a councilwoman with the city of Clear Lake Shores. “I do not know what led to his resignation. In my time on the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce board I have enjoyed working with Steve. His leadership has helped the chamber grow membership and become an important player for business growth in our region.”
Several local residents, including Hallisey, on Tuesday noted that Paterson did not attend Galveston County Day in Austin on March 6. The lobbying trip to Austin is a major event for all the county’s chambers and some members said they thought Paterson’s absence was unusual. Paterson on Tuesday said he didn’t attend the Austin event because he was taking time off.
A former Galveston County Daily News advertising director, Paterson had been with the chamber since taking over in 2015, after the previous chamber president also resigned abruptly.
Paterson arrived at the chamber during a tumultuous time for the organization.
He succeeded Laurie Baldwin, who resigned in 2015 after a controversial attempt to drop League City from the organization’s name.
The 400-plus member chamber had absorbed businesses that had belonged to the defunct North Galveston County Chamber of Commerce, and Baldwin oversaw efforts to settle on a new name to reflect its “regional appeal” after the addition of the new members.
In January 2015, the chamber attempted to rebrand itself as the Bay Area Houston Regional Chamber of Commerce. That name lasted less than a month. Because of strong outcry from some members, the chamber changed its name again in February 2015 to the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials at the time said Baldwin’s departure was not because of the controversy over the name change.
Paterson at first backed the name change, but came around and helped settle the relationship between city hall and the chamber, Hallisey said.
“We had a good, working relationship, I thought,” Hallisey said.
Paterson, for his part, seemed mostly positive about his relationship with the chamber on Tuesday.
“I wish the chamber all the luck in the world,” he said. “We got a good foundation built and the board and team will take that and carry it forward.”
