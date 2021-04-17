Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.