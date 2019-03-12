A League City couple are asking the 122nd District Court to find that a third person doesn’t have an ownership stake in their company.
Webster-based attorney R. Talmadge Hammock filed the lawsuit on behalf of Sarah Clay and Vertical Transportation Services LLC on March 5 against Jared Lankford, seeking less than $100,000 in damages and for the judge to find that Lankford doesn’t have an ownership stake in the company.
Clay is married to Jeremy Clay, who is an elevator repair technician, and the two decided to open a repair and maintenance business, the lawsuit asserts.
Jeremy Clay was friends with Lankford, who also worked on elevators, according to the complaint.
Sarah Clay in September 2017 created the business as the sole member and owner, with her husband and Lankford serving as field workers, and the Clays provided all initial operating capital, the lawsuit asserts.
Lankford and Jeremy Clay became salaried employees of the company, and the trio decided that if Lankford ever wanted to become a part-owner, he could buy in by paying about 40 percent of the start-up costs the Clays provided, the lawsuit asserts.
But Lankford never paid the necessary amount and, within a short time, became disgruntled, according to the lawsuit.
“This led to a pattern where he would get mad and quit, but then would come back to work shortly thereafter,” the lawsuit asserts.
Lankford quit the first time in February 2018 and, finally, in April quit and was asked not to return, according to the lawsuit.
Since leaving, Lankford has filed for unemployment benefits with the Texas Workforce Commission and claimed he is a 40 percent owner of the company, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
NOT OVER YET
Despite a judge recently finding against him, a Maine man filed an amended motion for a new trial in a longstanding dispute with the city of League City over a newly opened dog recreation area.
The filing comes despite the fact that Judge John Ellisor recently found in the city’s favor, granting its plea to the jurisdiction and dismissing the case originally filed by Timothy Harrington in December, court records show.
Harrington’s January motion to reopen the case was denied, however, court records show.
Harrington, who is representing himself, has filed documents accusing the city of violating ordinances in allowing a dog recreation area adjacent to land he owns.
“How many pounds of dog (excrement) should a person endure beside their home?” Harrington wrote in a November filing.
MOLD CLAIM
A Bacliff man is suing a Houston-based building company, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million, claiming mold-related defects in his home.
Houston attorney Dax Faubus filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jimmy Torres against GreenECO Builders LLC on March 5 in the 10th District Court, asserting the plaintiff’s home developed a severe, pervasive mold infestation because of construction defects.
“The mold infestation will require extensive remediation as well as the replacement and cleaning of plaintiff’s contents,” the lawsuit asserts.
Torres bought the home, which the building company constructed, in November 2017, according to the complaint.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
