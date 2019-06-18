A food service business is suing a League City-based restaurant for what it asserts are thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.
Austin-based attorney Ian Andrew McCarthy filed the lawsuit on behalf of Gordon Food Service Inc., also known as Glazier Food Company, Tuesday in the 212th District Court against Brewer Culinary Corp., doing business as Main Street Bistro, asserting representatives of the restaurant bought an assortment of items for which they hadn’t paid more than $7,000.
Tuesday’s filing includes a long list of food-related items the League City restaurant is said to have purchased, including crab meat, cheese, sausage, pork loin, scallops, shrimp, redfish, tilapia and artichoke hearts, among others, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
DAMAGES EXCAVATOR
Two Houston businesses are fighting in a Galveston County court at law over an excavator damaged at a League City job.
Houston-based attorney Rich Melendez filed the lawsuit on behalf of JL Floyd Services LLC June 13 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1 against SETX Builders LLC, seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
The services company let the builders use one of its excavators on project at a League City-based oil change shop, the lawsuit asserts.
But during that project, officials with the builders damaged the excavator at the worksite and it had to be transported to a repair shop, the lawsuit asserts.
The repairs cost about $5,800 and the defendant has not repaid for the damage, according to the lawsuit.
Attorneys fees are also worth about $1,936, the complaint asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
LEFT INSIDE
A Liberty County man is suing a Houston-based natural gas services company, asserting he fell, was injured and left alone for more than three hours while working on property in Trinity Bay.
Houston-based attorney Jared Capps filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jonathan Scott June 14 in the 56th District Court against Archrock, Archrock Services LP and Archrock Services Leasing LLC, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Scott in October 2018 was working on compressor unit the services company owned near Trinity Bay in Galveston County when he fell off and landed inside the unit, the lawsuit asserts.
Company officials then left Scott unattended for about three and a half hours, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
