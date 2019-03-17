GALVESTON
On a chilly Friday afternoon, David Rojas watched his granddaughter and two dogs run through the playground in Jones Park.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Rojas, a Galveston native, said. “It’s just a mud spot. When it rains a lot, it’s terrible.”
Jones Park, a piece of property the city once wanted to sell, is slated for a facelift, though when that will come is still up in the air.
The park, 71st Street and Jones Drive, has been plagued with drainage problems for years, but when the city put the park up for sale in 2017, voters cast down the measure with about 53 percent of the vote.
Now, the city is in the stages of preliminary design to improve the park and resolve some of the drainage problems, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We’ve identified funding sources, but we don’t have a cost estimate or a timeline yet because it’s still too early in the design process,” Barnett said.
The city’s first priority is to correct the drainage problems, the city’s Architectural Projects Manager Dudley Anderson said.
“To date, the intention is to create a pond in the center of the park to help with the drainage,” Anderson said. “We hope to use the soils from digging the pond to create raised walkways and play areas so they stay drier.”
The city’s also considering a dog park in one corner and additional parking areas, Anderson said.
Preliminary plan documents also show proposals for a tree farm.
This could be used to store young trees, Anderson said.
“While they are there, they will provide some shaded areas and as they mature, we can move them out to other parts of the city,” Anderson said.
Preliminary documents also show plans for additional lighting and basketball equipment.
Last month, the city’s Industrial Development Corp. approved about $6,500 to demolish the fencing and playground equipment at Jones Park, as part of a $867,500 package of park improvements. The Industrial Development Corp. uses some sales tax revenue to finance projects.
In 2017, the corporation approved $25,000 for park improvements, a pool of money that’s still in the 2019 fiscal year budget, according to corporation finance documents.
Rojas hopes the city will do something with the park, but the city will have to address the drainage issues for it to be usable, he said.
“We came here to play about two or three years ago with the lab,” Rojas said. “The mosquitos were just horrendous.”
He has friends who live just south of the park and complain that mosquitos breed in puddles left in the park after a big storm, he said.
A final plan for Jones Park would need to go through a public comment period and ultimately get approved by the Galveston City Council, Barnett said.
