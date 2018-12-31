A Santa Fe veterinarian facing charges of rape and sexual battery will be in jail in Louisiana at least through the holiday, jail officials said.
Todd Michael Glover, 37, of Hitchcock, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail in Louisiana on Dec. 28, two days after Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested him. His bond is not yet set because he can’t go before a judge until after Jan. 1, jail officials said.
Glover is charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, court records show.
A person can be charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana if he is accused of sexually assaulting someone younger than 13, or if the complainant was incapacitated because of drugs or if extreme force was used, according to state law.
Details about the specific accusations against Glover have been difficult to come by, however. Christopher Sylvia, a Louisiana-based attorney representing the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, on Monday confirmed that the offenses are alleged to have taken place on tribal property, but said he didn’t know most of the details of the investigation.
It was Sylvia’s understanding that the accusations against Glover were made by 17-year-old girls, he said.
Calls to the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office, the 33rd Judicial District Court and the Allen Parish Clerk of Courts all went unreturned as of deadline Monday.
Officers arrested Glover about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 26 at a Hitchcock address, sheriff’s office officials said.
Glover was briefly held in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice before he waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken to Louisiana, his attorney said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office received documents from Louisiana asking for peace officers to arrest Glover because of pending charges, records show.
Glover owns and operates The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.
