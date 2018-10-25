GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch on Thursday has officially taken over operations at the former Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster, officials said.
The University of Texas Board of Regents finalized a lease agreement with HC-200 Blossom Street, LLC to rent the building through at least 2033. The building will be renamed the UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus, according to the medical branch.
The medical branch will pay $210 million in rent for the facility over the next 15 years, officials said.
The lease includes an option to buy the building after five years, according to the lease agreement.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to advance UTMB’s education, research and patient care mission in a dynamic area,” said medical branch president David L. Callender. “We will be able to expand our ability to provide health care services for an area that is one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas.”
The medical branch did not say specifically how it would use the building or what kind of care it would offer there. The hospital is not planned to reopen until spring 2019 at the earliest, officials said.
The medical branch will spend the coming months to determine how to best use the building, said Becky Korenek, the medical branch’s senior vice president of strategic and business planning.
While not finalized, the medical branch expects to expand its cardiac and neuroscience services in the Webster location, she said. Korenek said the medical branch will hire new employees to work at the facility.
“The use of this facility will allow UTMB Health to further its mission of education, research and delivering clinical care,” she said.
The Bay Area Regional Medical Center closed in May, saying at the time that it would file for bankruptcy. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no federal bankruptcy filings involving the hospital or its owners.
The hospital’s closure led to the loss of around 900 jobs.
When it closed, 60 percent of the hospital was owned by Carter Validus Mission Critical REIT Inc., a real estate investment trust. The other 40 percent was owned by the property’s developer, an affiliate of Medistar Corporation.
The connection between those companies and the limited liability corporation named in the lease was not immediately clear. The medical branch did not respond to questions about the previously proposed bankruptcy.
The nine-story, $160 million hospital opened in 2014 with aims of being a full-service hospital for people living outside of Houston. The building has state-of-the-art operating rooms and upscale aesthetics, such as bistro-style eating areas.
It opened amid a boom of other hospital openings in the Clear Lake area, including at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Victory Lakes campus in League City.
The new addition in Webster won’t hinder growth in other locations, Callender said.
The medical branch plans to add 60 beds and an emergency room to its League City Hospital in the near future and is in the process of modernizing the 40-year-old John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Callender said.
The owners of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center did not give a reason why it had to close when it announced its closure in May.
Thursday’s multimillion dollar agreement comes not long after the medical branch announced a series of layoffs and the hiring of two separate consulting companies to evaluate its operations.
In June, the medical branch was facing a $17 million deficit. On Thursday, Korenek said the medical branch had met its Fiscal Year 2018 budget, and said the new facility will be a benefit to operations.
“The leasing of this location is a strategic investment which allows us to provide more services to existing and new patients, expand our clinical training sites and clinical research programs,” she said.
The medical branch is the largest employer in Galveston County, with about 13,200 employees. It has an annual operating budget of about $2 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.