LA MARQUE
The city will use well water reserves during repair of a Gulf Coast Water Authority pipe at the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146, a city spokeswoman said.
The city began drawing from well reserves Tuesday evening and will continue to draw from that source until repairs are completed, spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.
The switch could result in a change of taste and color but the water still holds up to state standards, she said.
The Gulf Coast Water authority Tuesday prepared to switch off water in the leaking pipe to affected communities, planned for Wednesday morning, spokeswoman Kathy Thomas said.
The authority will deliver water to affected communities through a smaller pipe, but asks cities to draw from well water, she said.
The leaking water line serves Galveston, Tiki Island, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and parts of La Marque and Dickinson.
The city of Galveston issued water restrictions early Wednesday morning, putting a moratorium on irrigation with potable water, a city spokeswoman said.
