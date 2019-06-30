Sexting — the sharing of sexually explicit videos, images or messages by smartphone — is on the rise among teenagers and causing rising anxiety among parents, researchers say.
But freaking out when you discover your teenager is sexting may not be a prudent, useful or appropriate response, said University of Texas Medical Branch Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and psychologist Jeff Temple.
Temple, along with two other researchers, this week published a commentary in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health arguing that sexting, viewed as a widespread cultural phenomenon, might in the best of circumstances be seen as a modern, technology-driven expression of adolescents’ natural developmental and biological imperative to explore their own sexuality.
“There’s this idea that sexting is new risky behavior, something people need to be worried about,” Temple said. “But is it harmful?”
In two metadata studies, synthesizing and organizing data collected in a large number of other studies, Temple and his colleagues concluded that out of 110,000 adolescents, 27 percent have received and 15 percent have sent these images or messages by text.
Of those, some result in negative outcomes and are associated with a number of problems, like substance use and poor mental health, with younger adolescents experiencing the most trouble.
“The problem is that many studies didn’t distinguish between consensual sexting and unsolicited, nonconsensual sexting,” Temple said.
“I think what’s happening is just like sex in real life. When you see sex with younger kids, you see negative outcomes. When young people experience unwanted, nonconsensual sexual behaviors, you see negative outcomes.”
But when two young people in a consensual relationship experience sexting, it’s not so worrisome, Temple said. It might even be a normal part of adolescent development in the 21st century.
In fact, it can be a teaching opportunity, Temple said.
“What I’m trying to get at is that with sexual activity and teenagers, we can’t ignore it and pretend it doesn’t happen,” Temple said. “Let’s talk about sex education that includes options, that includes sexting, and talk about safe, healthy ways to do it.”
That includes not uploading images to the internet, sending images of oneself to multiple people, not distributing images meant to be private to anyone else and not sending images to someone who doesn’t want them, Temple said.
“The thing is, teen sexting is not necessarily a reason for parental panic,” Temple said.
Temple’s interest in the subject as an academic is to study the relationship between actual sex and sexting. The more he studies sexting, the more similarities he sees with actual sexual behavior, both in the consequences of unwise behavior and in the possibility of using it as a way to explore sexual identity, he said.
“That sexting is related to sex should not be surprising because the line separating teenagers’ online and offline lives is becoming increasingly blurred,” he said in the Lancet article.
Casual sexting is associated with risk-taking behaviors according to metadata analysis, in the same way that casual sex or participating in the hookup culture can be risky, Temple said.
“But teen sexting within a committed relationship is not associated with risky behavior,” he said.
The dilemma for parents is, in part, about the use of technology unfamiliar to a previous generation, he said.
“It is common for every technological advance to come with new, often unsubstantiated concerns about adolescent misuse,” Temple said in the Lancet article.
The goal with sexting should be to move away from shaming and criminalization to healthy relating and education on digital citizenship — how to be safe, healthy, legal and ethical online — and to help teenagers be aware of potential online risks like cyberbullying and revenge porn, Temple said.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m saying, ‘Hey, sexting is OK,” Temple said. “I’m saying it’s common and it’s an expected part of modern-day sexual development.”
