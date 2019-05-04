KEMAH
In a close election, Terri Gale snagged the mayoral seat from incumbent Carl Joiner on Saturday with 53.3 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
A 17-year resident and community volunteer, Gale ran on a platform that focused on improving drainage and traffic and on increasing code enforcement.
“Traffic and drainage are still the next priorities,” Gale said. “In particular areas, we very much need a lot of corrections to our drainage approach.”
Less than 450 people voted in the election for Kemah’s mayor, 227 people for Gale and 199 people, 46.7 percent, for Joiner, according to complete but unofficial results.
Gale will start her term as Kemah faces the strains of regional growth.
City officials expect to lose sales tax because of a Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion of state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook through Kemah.
Businesses already have moved or closed because of the massive $210 million project, which will widen the highway from six lanes to 12 lanes.
“I’m very concerned of the impact to our sales tax revenue,” Gale said.
Kemah is the county’s second-biggest tourist destination, behind only Galveston Island and attracting about 4 million tourists each year.
Joiner, who has served as mayor since 2012, cited similar concerns for Kemah during his bid for reelection.
He couldn’t be reached by phone Saturday night, but in previous interviews with The Daily News, said the city had been putting aside reserves to offset any negative effects of the construction.
Joiner this year came under fire in an ongoing dispute with Councilman Matt Wiggins, a former mayor.
Wiggins filed several public records requests for thousands of pages of documents, which include archives of Joiner’s correspondence.
Wiggins also placed items on city council agendas questioning Joiner’s spending.
Gale will seek to change the culture of the city when she assumes her role as mayor, she said Saturday.
“There’s been a lot of tension, a lot of combat and I plan to bring an end to that and be a team and a galvanizing leader moving forward,” Gale said. “I can work with anyone.”
Mayoral terms in Kemah are two years.
