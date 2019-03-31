GALVESTON
Adults who want to use McGuire-Dent Recreation Center will have to pay a $25 annual fee starting in May, a change that comes with other hikes to city park facility rental charges.
The fee changes are part of an effort to generate a little extra money for the parks and recreation department Director Mario Rabago said.
The new charges, which include higher rental fees for baseball parks and for the Menard Park and band shell, will generate an estimated $6,000 a year, Rabago said.
“It really does get down to $1,000 here, $2,000 there,” Rabago said. “The budget is very, very tight and we’re spread very thin.”
The fees at McGuire-Dent, 2222 28th St., will go into effect May 1, but other rental fees are effective immediately, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The $25 annual pass applies to adults ages 18 years to 64 years old, according to city documents. The facility is free to children age 18 and younger, seniors age 65 or older and military veterans.
Non-residents age 18 or older will need to pay $60 annually, according to city documents.
“I’m a strong advocate for user fees,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
While taxpayers fund the general costs of the parks and recreation department, people using the facilities should pay for upkeep, Yarbrough said.
But the $25 annual fee could post a challenge to some low-income families, District 1 Amy Bly said.
“What we are going to gain by charging the fee is nothing compared to what is lost by people who can’t pay the fee,” Bly said. “The city’s really not going to get that much out of it.”
Bly was the only city council member who voted against the fees Thursday.
Although there are no fees for children to use McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, the annual fee might turn away adults struggling to get by, said Brandon Williams, youth and media director at Galveston Urban Ministries.
The nonprofit provides community services and support for low-income residents.
“If you have to decide between paying your light bill or paying for an annual pass to work out, which would you choose?” Williams said. “I think we should make it easier for our community to make healthy decisions, not harder, especially for our low-income neighbors.”
The annual pass should be on a sliding scale, costing less for people with less income, he said.
Charging for city services is going to become more important as the city faces other funding obligations, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
In December, the city paid $13.5 million to Hurricane Ike housing contract CDM Smith after a court ordered the city to pay for work the company did before the city fired the contractor.
Recent negotiations with the police pension board over efforts to fix officers’ ailing pension system could also see the city increasing its contribution rate to the system from 14.83 percent to 18 percent, which could cost the city between $400,000 and $500,000 annually, city officials said.
“We are the only city who offers this for free,” Maxwell said. “We don’t find money. We just do away with other things.”
With the estimated $6,000 raised for the fee increases, the city hopes to offer more programs, like archery, in response to resident requests, Rabago said.
