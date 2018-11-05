HITCHCOCK
A Hitchcock principal accused in October of sneaking into a Texas City house and photographing a former girlfriend as she slept was back on the job Monday after one day of administrative leave.
A note addressed to parents from Carla Vickroy, superintendent of schools, stated Stewart Elementary Principal Donette Line would return to work on Monday after being arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.
Line, who was released from the Galveston County jail on bond last week, was accused of entering a former girlfriend's house at 4 a.m. and photographing her and another person while they were sleeping.
“Upon learning of the allegation, and in order to minimize campus disruption, the district immediately placed Ms. Line on administrative leave and began an investigation," Vickroy wrote in the note to parents. "Based on the information available to the district at this time, I do not believe it is necessary for Ms. Line to remain on administrative leave."
Vickroy wasn’t available to talk on the phone about the note to parents or Line’s arrest, but in an email to The Daily News on Monday wrote that the district is aware of the incident and declined to answer further questions, citing personnel matters.
“I can tell you that the district is aware of the arrest of Ms. Line,” Vickroy wrote to The Daily News. “Based on the information we have, we felt it was appropriate for her to return to work at this time. This is an ongoing personnel matter and we do not comment on personnel matters. Thank you.”
The superintendent’s move sparked mixed reaction from community members, many of whom sounded off about Line's arrest online.
Monica Cantrell, a Hitchcock City Council member, told The Daily News that from her experience serving on the Hitchcock School Board for 12 years, she has confidence in Line’s ability to lead the school.
“Ms. Line is an outstanding principal and employee,” Cantrell said. “I have three grandchildren on the Stewart Elementary campus and I feel they are receiving a quality education, with great leadership and great teachers and I think the safety measures on that campus are taken very seriously.”
Alana Brown, who has a son that attended Stewart Elementary last year, said the allegations against Line should be thoroughly investigated before a decision is made about her being able to continue on as principal.
“She’s an educator, an authority figure and a role model for the campus,” Brown said. “We’re sending our kids to a school to become good members of society and handle their emotions with a calm and level head ... . Even police officers who get caught up in stuff are relieved from duties until something is proven or disproven — people in positions of authority need to be held accountable.”
