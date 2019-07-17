Dressed in a sea of red, about 100 students enrolled in Nia Cultural Center’s Freedom School had their chance to make a difference in the community on Wednesday at Alamo Elementary School, 5200 Ave. N 1/2, in Galveston.
Along with parents, community members and leaders, students participated in the National Day of Social Action to “Protect Children, Not Guns.” The annual event, which took place in 87 cities in 28 U.S. states, is sponsored by the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School.
For more than 40 years, the Children’s Defense Fund, a tax-exempt nonprofit advocacy organization, has helped to provide a voice for children, who cannot vote, lobby or speak for themselves, according to the fund’s mission statement.
“We want more of our community leaders to be involved with Freedom School,” Sue Johnson, executive director of Nia, said. “The National Day of Social Action is the cornerstone of the civic engagement component of the CDF Freedom Schools program that encourages community service and social justice advocacy.”
This year’s event included a moment of silence recognizing children killed in gun violence, a video depicting the realities that youth have to deal with concerning gun violence, as well as several statistical presentations with numbers about the thousands of children and teenagers killed each year from gun violence.
In 2017, for example, 3,410 children and teens were killed by guns, which is enough to fill 71 school buses, according to numbers provided by the defense fund.
A child or teen is killed with a gun every two hours and 34 minutes in the United States, and, guns kill more children ages 5 and younger each year than law enforcement officers in the line of duty, according to the defense fund.
“It’s important for the community to become involved, because gun violence is something that affects us every day,” Makia Golliday, a second-year intern at Freedom School, said. “We’ve lost two of our former students due to this issue, so it has hit us very hard where we have to confront this head on.”
Those two former students, Reginald John Phillips III and Malik Pratt, participated in Freedom School for more than three years, Johnson said.
Phillips was killed in a shooting in August 2018. Pratt was shot in the head after a rap concert on April 10, 2016, outside the New Beginnings Conference Center in La Marque. He died four days later.
“They were, and always will be loved by many and missed by all,” Johnson said. “Those two will never be forgotten. We will keep their memories alive.”
The program ended with a social action march from the school to Broadway to protest gun violence, and to show solidarity to the community in hopes that their young voices will be heard.
“We have to remember that it takes a village to raise a child,” Golliday said. “So many people feel as though they don’t want to be a part of the village because it didn’t happen to their child or that’s not my issue, but we have to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and realize that it may not affect you now, but it can, or will, later on if we don’t make a change. We must continue to hold peace rallies to show the youth that we do care about them. We must be the change for the future.”
