Art lovers from across Galveston County and beyond gathered in downtown Galveston on Saturday at ARToberFEST to see and purchase works by numerous artists from across the country.
Visitors strolled along Postoffice Street while taking in the sights and sounds of colorful artwork and live music at the event, which is hosted by The Grand 1894 Opera House. The festival continues Sunday
