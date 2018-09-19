LEAGUE CITY
A police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday morning as investigators were trying to arrest him after he apparently escaped custody, officials said.
League City police were seeking the man they say escaped from custody Tuesday night after being arrested on a family violence charge, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday.
League City police were serving a warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Waco Avenue against a man who was wanted for domestic assault, sheriff’s office officials said.
Officers arrived at the address and the man’s girlfriend let them in, officials said.
While searching the residence, officers found the man in a closet, officials said.
“During the execution of the warrant, the male suspect listed on the warrant came at officers with a sharp-edged instrument,” police said.
The League City Police Department would not release the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot Wednesday and referred other questions about the shooting to the sheriff’s office.
The officer fired an undisclosed number of shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the officer involved is on administrative leave, officials said.
By Wednesday afternoon, deputies had secured the scene and taped off a large swath of neighborhood on Third Street between Houston and Waco avenues with crime scene tape.
Law enforcement officers at the scene paced near the home, which appeared under construction, at the corner of Third Street and Waco Avenue, but declined comment about the investigation.
Wednesday’s shooting is the third in Galveston County in 2018 involving the League City Police Department.
A League City police officer shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT team members serving a warrant against his stepson entered his house after an investigation into reports of drugs being sold at the house.
Officer Matt Maggiolino fired the fatal shots at Fortner, police said.
The investigation into that shooting is ongoing.
In January, a police officer shot Alvaro Herrera, 18, after a robbery attempt in a CVS parking lot.
A Galveston County grand jury in June declined to take action against that officer, Stephen Massey.
The department said Herrera attempted to take officer Stephen Massey’s weapon during a struggle in a neighborhood near where the attempted robbery happened.
Wednesday’s shooting is the sixth fatal officer-involved shooting in two years in Galveston County.
