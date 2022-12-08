The monthly cost of renting in Galveston County has gone up an of average of $300 over the past five years, driven by population growth, increased property taxes, general inflation and a diaspora, of sorts, created by the COVID-19 pandemic, market watchers report.

The increase, which was sharpest from 2021 to 2022, puts pressure on renters like Kathy Holt, a grandmother and guardian of two, who received notice in late November that her $500 rent would increase by 80 percent to $900 in January.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription