Virginia Pachaeco, from left, her daughter, Shyann, Kathy Holt and her granddaughter, Jayla Dearing stand outside their Texas City apartment buildings Tuesday. The neighbors and others in their complex learned Thursday the new owners would nearly double their rent starting Jan. 1.
The monthly cost of renting in Galveston County has gone up an of average of $300 over the past five years, driven by population growth, increased property taxes, general inflation and a diaspora, of sorts, created by the COVID-19 pandemic, market watchers report.
The increase, which was sharpest from 2021 to 2022, puts pressure on renters like Kathy Holt, a grandmother and guardian of two, who received notice in late November that her $500 rent would increase by 80 percent to $900 in January.
The news left her in a state of dismay, she said.
Holt, 66, who lives in an apartment complex on Third Avenue North in Texas City, had two options, renew the lease at the new monthly rate or move by Dec. 31, she said.
Holt, who has lived at the apartment complex for three years and takes care of her two grandchildren, said she and others there live off of social security and cannot afford the new rate, which doesn’t include utilities.
“Some of us don’t even receive more than $1,000 in social security,” Holt said. “If we do pay $900 in rent and utilities, we won’t have more than $100 to live on,” she said.
The majority of her neighbors are either elderly or disabled, Holt said.
“People are calling shelters,” Holt said. “It’s gotten so bad people are afraid of being homeless on New Year’s. Most of us are elderly, disabled or both. It’s hard to find resources now.”
Although the increase at Holt’s complex was especially sharp, the cost of renting has risen across the nation and in Galveston County as well.
The average rent for houses in 2018 in Galveston County was $1,581 a month, according to the Houston Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service.
In 2022, it was $1,862, an increase of almost 18 percent, according to the listing service.
The average cost to rent apartments has gone up about $200 dollars, a little more than 18 percent, from $1,090 a month to $1,288, in the past two years, according to Point2Homes, a property data website.
From 2017 to 2022, the average year-over-year increase in rent was 5.77 percent nationwide, with the most notable increase happening from 2021 to 2022 at 14.07 percent, according to Credit Karma, a finance company.
From June 2022 to May 2023 there will be an 8.4 percent increase in rental prices, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicts.
Sharper, faster increases in rental rates are among the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Adam Perdue, a research economist at Texas A&M University’s Texas Real Estate Research Center.
The Great Divorcing of Roommates, as Perdue put it, occurred during the middle of the pandemic when people no longer felt safe in the company of their roommates and moved out to live by themselves, he said.
Even couples once happy to share a single-bedroom apartment tended to move into two- or three-bedroom apartments to have more space to work in private from home, Perdue said.
There also has been a surge of migration from other states into Texas, leading to increased demand for housing, he said.
Galveston County has been no exception in that supply-demand effect on the cost of rent, Perdue said.
And rental housing supply in Galveston County has been tight for almost 15 years because the Great Recession in 2008 delayed construction of apartments, Perdue said.
Tight supply also tends to drive up property tax costs, which in turn drive up the cost of rent, Perdue said.
“It’s going to be quite some time until everything starts to lower back to the rates they used to be in Galveston County,” Perdue said. “Possibly in three years things will start to look better in Galveston County.”
Sharp spikes such as those hitting Holt and neighbors tend to happen more often to people renting from private landlords, Perdue said.
Corporate property owners tend to increase rent by 5 percent annually, whereas individual landlords might give a three-year lease and then increase rent by a significant percentage to catch up with the market, he said.
For Holt and her neighbors, there’s no clear path out of their jam, she said.
“We’re just going to have to pray that we can find somewhere to stay,” Holt said.
