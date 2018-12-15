GALVESTON
More than 145 officers left the Galveston Police Department between 2008 and 2018, which police union leaders have argued is debilitating for the organization and might compromise public safety.
Some police sources argue a weak pension plan is driving officers away from the organization, which is authorized to have about 150 sworn officers. But city leaders counter that turnover is below the national average and that officers have left mostly for reasons other than pension benefits.
Since 2008, 58 percent of the officers who have left the department resigned, while about 30 percent retired, according to city data. Another 11 percent left because of discharge or death, according to city data.
Almost 80 percent of those who left were younger than 50 years old, the age at which a Galveston officer can draw full pension benefits, according to the data.
Some police officers attribute those departures to a pension plan that’s not competitive with other departments.
“You can quit and go to a lower-paying job, but you take more money home because they only take out 7 percent for the pension,” veteran officer John Courtney said.
Galveston officers put 12 percent of their pay into their pension plan, while the city contributes an amount equal to 14.83 percent of salary.
“The amount of money that they take out of these guys’ paychecks is pretty substantial,” pension plan board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
League City, Texas City, La Marque, Dickinson and Pearland officers contribute 7 percent of to their pensions, according to state data. Those cities contribute to their respective plans at a 2-to-1 rate — for every $1 an officer contributes, the city contributes $2 — according to the data.
These cities participate in a statewide program called Texas Municipal Retirement System, which funds itself through both contributions and investment earnings. About 890 Texas cities participate, according to a spokesman.
As a January deadline looms, the city and the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police board continue to hit sticking points in efforts to fix the troubled plan, which has $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities.
If the two parties can’t agree, officials from the Texas House of Representatives Pension Committee have threatened to take over the plan’s restructuring.
The pension might be a factor but isn’t the only thing drawing police away from Galveston, Chief Vernon Hale said.
“I don’t think our attrition is higher than anyone else’s,” Hale said.
Officers leave to pursue other opportunities, for personal reasons or to leave Galveston’s working conditions, which can be tough for officers, Hale said.
Exit surveys depict a wide variety of reasons officers leave Galveston, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“Those reasons have included concerns about discipline, rule enforcement and general discontent with previous management,” Buckley said. “Pension was mentioned as a reason for leaving in just four of the last 38 exit surveys conducted.”
Galveston police turnover is about 8 percent, while the national average is closer to 12 percent, Buckley said.
Galveston officers who leave the department usually get a job elsewhere to supplement their pension, 25-year officer Sgt. Ronnie Varela said.
“I don’t know of one police officer who’s retired after leaving Galveston who’s gone fishing,” Varela said.
Ex-officers go to other departments or work for school district or Port of Galveston security, among others, he said.
But that’s not unique to Galveston, Hale said.
“Quite frankly, I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t trying to get another pension,” Hale said.
Hale came to Galveston from the Dallas Police Department this year.
Officers just move around more these days, said Charley Wilkison, executive director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
“Now, we’re seeing our society’s more mobile,” Wilkison said.
Galveston is one the smallest cities, in terms of population, that doesn’t run its police pension through the statewide system, Bill Wallace, director of communications for the state retirement system, said.
“We have Corpus Christi and Waco and many, many, many mid-sized cities,” Wallace said. “I honestly don’t have any idea why Galveston is not in our system.”
Cities not in the statewide system with locally managed plans are typically larger than Galveston and include Houston, Austin and El Paso. Unlike the state system’s hybrid plan, these have traditionally been defined benefit plans, in which members are guaranteed an amount — typically a percentage of their highest salary — for life after they retire.
The trend among most employers, including the federal government and U.S. military, is toward defined contribution plans, such as a 401(k). In those plans, the amount employees and employers contribute is defined in advance, but the retirement benefits depends on how well the plans perform financially.
The old-school defined benefit plans have dragged some large cities, including Houston and Dallas, toward bankruptcy, according to reports.
Galveston wants to be part of the statewide system but has to bring the plan to a financially sound state first, Buckley said.
