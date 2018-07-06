GALVESTON
The announcement Thursday that the federal government awarded $5 billion for flood control projects proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers isn’t exactly prompting cheers of joy in Galveston County.
Citing a lack of official information from the corps and other agencies, county and city officials said they were holding out hope the projects would benefit Galveston County and protect residents from future floods.
But some worried the funding seemed to skip work in Galveston County totally and feared projects in some areas might exacerbate flooding in others.
Two items on the list of 10 projects and five studies drew local attention: $4 billion for a “Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay” project, and $295 million for a Clear Creek project. But while both the bay and the creek touch parts of Galveston County, those projects won’t include construction work in Galveston County, said Sharon Tirpak, the deputy chief of project management in the corps’ Galveston office.
Money for the Clear Creek project funds an economic study and design of work to widen parts of Clear Creek in Harris and Brazoria counties, Tirpak said. The idea of the project is to give floodwaters a new place to go, away from populated areas.
It’s the continuation of a corps project that began in the ‘90s by adding a second outlet channel to Clear Creek in Galveston County, she said. The new project won’t change the flow of the Clear Creek channel but will build flood water plateaus where it can collect and side channels where it can be diverted, she said. It will be managed locally by the Harris County Flood Control District.
“I think it will benefit Galveston County,” she said. “But as far as physical work in Galveston County, there’s very little in the plan.”
The Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay project calls for the construction of levees and flood walls in Port Arthur, Freeport and around the Sabine and Neches River floodplain in Orange County. Some news organizations initially reported the $4 billion awarded to the project was for construction of the Ike Dike, or coastal spine, a barrier project that has long been proposed for the Galveston area, but that is not correct, Tirpak said.
None of the $4 billion project would be in Galveston County, she said.
The project has been in the works since 2004, well before a coastal spine protecting the Galveston and Houston ship channels was ever proposed, she said.
The coastal spine project is still being studied. The corps has released four different proposals about what a Galveston-area barrier might look like and plans to make an initial selection by October.
After being delayed by Hurricane Ike in 2008, Sabine-Galveston Bay project was developed parallel to the corps’ version of the coastal spine and a barrier system in Jefferson County, farther south. Although officially separate initiatives, the projects could someday form a single coast-wide barrier system, Tirpak said.
“If you connect all of the studies, you basically have a coast-wide plan to make it all more resilient,” Tirpak said.
Funding details still needed to be worked out, she said. It could be two years before actual construction work begins on any project.
Not all local officials had those details Friday.
The projects were generally good news for the area, Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman said. He withheld judgment on how the projects would affect his city.
“Although for many years Clear Creek has been a high priority flood mitigation project for Friendswood City Council members and city staff, until more of the details of the project are released, it’s too early to say what the impact will be in the city of Friendswood,” Foreman said.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey also was trying to glean more information about the Clear Creek project.
He worried the money might all be spent channelizing the upper portion of Clear Creek, instead of being used along channels in Friendswood and League City, he said.
“It doesn’t make sense to me to spend that amount of money on the upper reaches and channelize and rush water out of there faster,” Hallisey said. “I’m not saying that’s what’s happening here, just saying because we don’t know we’re letting our imaginations run wild.”
The corps is not allowed to propose projects that would intentionally flood one community for the sake of another, Tirpak said.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry was surprised by the announcement and was excited to see that Clear Creek was being addressed, he said Friday.
When the project had been talked about in previous years, federal officials had decided that its cost-to-benefit ratios were not good enough to approve funding, he said.
“I will say that without question Harvey helped get us the money,” Henry said.
Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark, who has been heavily involved with plans to address flooding along Clear Creek, said he had not seen the fine details of the plans, but was confident the projects would not have a detrimental effect on Galveston County.
“The ideal plan is that Brazoria would retain all their water,” he said. “It doesn’t seem sensible to make Brazoria County pristine or dry and continue to flood Friendswood.”
He hoped the federal funding for the corps’ projects signaled a willingness to do future projects that are in Galveston County, he said.
“We need to work with folks to get some of these issues addressed,” Clark said. “I’m not ready to burn down the house. We need to evaluate where we’re at.”
