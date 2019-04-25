Crews with CenterPoint Energy work on running a line underneath 22nd Street near The Strand on Thursday afternoon. The work caused crews to construct a large hole in the street, which is surrounded by wood beams to protect passersby.
CenterPoint has sent crews throughout the island to maintain and replace lines consistently for the past few months.
