GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to sell two properties south of Broadway, a move that has some police officers concerned about equipment storage.
The properties at 5001 Ave. Q ½ and 2602 Ave. Q were once fire stations, but the 50th Street building is used to store police department marine and diving equipment, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The 26th Street property once housed emergency management equipment, but the building’s condition prompted the city to close it in 2017 because of excessive costs and health and safety concerns, Barnett said.
It didn’t make sense for the city to hold property and keep it off the tax rolls, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“We just don’t have a need for it,” Buckley said. “It’s surplus.”
But some police are concerned about what will happen to their equipment once the property is sold, said Geoff Gainer, president of the Galveston Municipal Police Association.
Gainer and many other officers weren’t aware of the planned sale until this week, Gainer said.
Police have been happy with the 50th Street facility, Gainer said.
“Obviously, the marine dive team has been operating very well for a number of years,” Gainer said. “They’ve adapted to the building.”
The city plans to build a new facility to store police marine equipment, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Thursday.
City administrators had discussed selling the property with Police Chief Vernon Hale for more than a year and plans to store the equipment in a building at Scholes International Airport while the new facility is being constructed, Maxwell said.
The police union wants the new facility but would rather the city keep the 50th Street building until the new one is built, Gainer said.
This concern comes as the city and police union are poised to enter collective bargaining for a new contract over wages and working conditions.
This year’s bargaining is the first after the city and police came to an agreement this spring to bring officers’ ailing pension back into state compliance. It took the city and police several years to agree on changes to the plan.
The city council approved the sale Thursday unanimously on the consent agenda. But the council will need to approve any final closing on the property, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“We will not be kicking the marine division out of that building until we have a suitable home for them,” Listowski said.
A few weeks ago, thieves stole key parts valued at about $1,600 from a police boat parked outside on the property, a department spokesman said.
That’s exactly what the city wants to prevent by building a new facility that can house all police equipment indoors, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Harry Johnston lives across from the marine storage building and doesn’t want to see it moved, he said.
“They have been great neighbors,” Johnston said. “I think their presence has helped keep the crime down in the neighborhood.”
Police storage isn’t the best use of that land, Buckley said.
The city has appraisals of the two properties but isn’t releasing the value as it looks for offers on the market, Buckley said.
The properties are zoned residential.
The city owns those properties, and it’s a city decision to sell the properties, Hale said.
“It’s not sufficient to fulfill the needs we have now,” Hale said. “We need a facility sufficient to meet our needs.”
The city decommissioned the 50th Street property as a fire station in 1996 and the 26th Street property hasn’t been a fire station since 1968, Barnett said.
Selling these properties is part of the city’s asset review, an assessment the city has been conducting for two years, in part to identify underutilized properties, Buckley said.
“There are not many,” Buckley said.
The city also is considering selling property at 26th and Winnie street, north of City Hall, 823 25th St., Buckley said.
The city obtained the property in a drug seizure and is using it for parking and equipment storage, Buckley said.
