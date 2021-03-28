Children and their parents braved wet weather Sunday for League City's annual Egg Scramble on the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway. City officials held two hunts, one for children up to 6 years old and a second for children from 7 to 12 years of age.
centerpiece featured
Hop to it! League City hosts annual Easter Egg Scramble
Locations
Jennifer Reynolds
Photography Editor
