GALVESTON
The nation is in a recession and things will get worse before they get better, financial analyst Victoria Greene asserted Thursday at the Galveston Economic Development Summit.
Still, tourism was an economic bright spot that likely would help the local economy weather the storm, she said.
Greene, of 6 Degrees Wealth, spoke at the summit at Texas A&M University at Galveston, regarding the state of the local economy in its current and future development.
“We are in recession, it hasn’t really been recognized,” Greene said.
A recession is a significant, widespread, and prolonged downturn in economic activity. A common rule of thumb is that two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product growth mean recession, although more complex formulas also are used.
There's some disagreement among economic trackers about whether the United States is in or will enter a recession.
In September, the Federal Reserve sent a sobering message after it announced its latest big interest rate hike: It plans to keep raising rates as long as it takes to conquer the worst inflation bout in decades — even at the risk of causing a recession in the process, The Associated Press reported.
Its aggressive pace of rate hikes will increasingly make borrowing and spending costly for consumers and businesses. Job cuts and rising unemployment could follow. And eventually, as the job market steadily weakens along with the economy, a recession could follow.
“They want it to be harder for you to get money," Greene said. "If you go to the bank for a loan, open a business, the standards for a loan have gone up a lot.”
Given the strength of the job market — the unemployment rate is still an exceedingly low 3.7 percent, with plentiful job openings — most economists at the time said recession seemed months away, at least, according to The AP.
But most of them nevertheless thought an economic downturn was inevitable,
Rising unemployment is one of several indicators that define a recession. It also makes the downturn worse as people lose jobs and spend less.
There have been signs of steadily increasing unemployment and the Federal Reserve wants unemployment to rise, Greene said.
"I know it sounds harsh, but it’s the only way to stop the inflation and the labor costs,” she said.
Although the market is looking bearish, which means it's decreasing in value, it isn't a good time for investors to buy stocks, she said.
“The four most dangerous words to investors are, ‘This time it’s different.’” Greene said. “At the end of the day, it’s never different. You have to be optimistic to be an investor.”
A bear market is a period of generally declining stock prices over a prolonged period, generally defined as a 20 percent or larger decline in broad stock indexes such as the S&P 500, according to The AP. The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 before June 13 ran from Feb. 19, 2020, through March 23, 2020, and was the shortest on record. The previous bear market stretched from October 2007 to March 2009, after the housing bubble burst.
Locally, tourism is still a major positive driver to the economy, Greene said.
Port of Galveston's cruise industry, Battleship Texas, Schlitterbahn Waterpark, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens all are economic drivers, Greene said.
Tourism festivals such as Mardi Gras and Lone Star Rally keep the economy afloat in Galveston, Greene said.
Although there isn't an optimistic view about the financial year of 2023, it won’t be the end of the world, Greene said.
“You want to start preparing now if things do get worse,” Greene said. “It’s not the best outlook, I’m sorry, but things will get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.