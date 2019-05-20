DICKINSON
Dickinson has a $9 million plan to correct some of its worst flooding problems, but it could be more than a year before the city actually starts construction on the major federally funded work, city officials say.
In recent months, the city has solidified its proposals on how to use infrastructure grants awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prevent damage from future floods.
The city in 2018 was allocated about $9 million from the housing department to make infrastructure improvements, one of the highest amounts for any single local government outside of the city of Houston, said Dickinson City Administrator Chris Heard.
In March, the city settled on specific projects based on how wide an effect they would have, and on federal rules that require the money be spent on low- and moderate-income areas of the city, Heard said.
More than 7,000 homes in Dickinson flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 when more than 50 inches of rain caused bayous and creeks to leave their banks and inundate the city.
All three projects aim to reduce flooding in the future, Heard said.
The first is a $3.5 million proposal to widen a tributary leading to Gum Bayou, which would reduce extreme flooding in residential areas north of FM 517, according to the city.
The second project proposes spending $4.3 million on a 55-block area in the northeast part of the city to reconstruct streets and make drainage improvements.
Streets such as Texas Avenue were badly damaged by Harvey’s floodwater, Heard said.
“A lot of our roads were badly deteriorated by the amount of time they were submerged and then the heavy trucks moving debris out of there,” he said.
The third project would install new storm-sewer pipes on Pin Oak Drive at a cost of $1.3 million. The new sewers, along with a plan to modify roadside ditches, will provide immediate relief to the residents in the western part of Dickinson, the city said.
“All three of these projects address well-identified concerns,” Heard said.
They’re also straight-forward, he said. He expected there would be few hurdles to clear acquiring land or getting environmental permits, he said.
It could still be some time before the city begins work on the mitigation projects, Heard said. The applications are being considered by the Texas General Land Office and will have to be formally approved again by the city council if they pass the agency’s muster.
Heard didn’t expect dirt to start turning on the projects for another 18 to 24 months, he said.
Heard acknowledged the three projects weren’t the only major drainage and flood-related work in Dickinson that needed to be completed, but it’s unclear how much funding the city can expect from future rounds of disaster recovery funding.
The money that will pay for the Dickinson projects was first allocated to the state in early 2018.
However, state and federal leaders are still waiting for the federal housing department to release another $4 billion in recovery funds for Texas that was approved by Congress about the same time but has been tied up in Washington for more than a year.
Last week, a group of 13 representatives, led by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican, introduced a bill in Congress that would direct the money to be released within the next two months.
Members of the group in a statement asked for the money to be replaced before the start of the 2019 hurricane season.
“Congress acted quickly to approve aid for our communities in the wake of several devastating storms,” the group said. “Unfortunately, the agencies tasked with distributing these funds to our states have not acted with similar haste.”
Like the money already allocated in Dickinson, the delayed money is meant to pay for flood mitigation projects.
