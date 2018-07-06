DICKINSON
The city might stop repair work on some roads damaged in Hurricane Harvey’s floods to await federal funding to partially cover the cost.
The city wants to shift the cost of some of its capital improvement projects and get funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency instead, officials said.
FEMA could partially cover the costs of repairing some streets in the city’s street maintenance sales tax program because these roads were damaged by Harvey’s floodwaters, Director of Public Works Bryan Milward said.
Dickinson has a street maintenance sales tax program that allows the city to levy a quarter of one cent sales tax to pay for capital projects. Revenue from the tax can only be used for repairing and reconstructing streets, officials said.
The street maintenance tax program has a budget of about $1 million each year, officials said.
Winding Way was one of five streets slated for maintenance in 2017, but the work was pushed back because of the storm, Milward said. The city will likely hold off on some 2018 road projects in the sales tax program until officials hear back from FEMA about funding, he said.
“Some of the streets on next year’s list were also roads damaged during Hurricane Harvey,” Milward said. “We are looking at those and communicating with FEMA to use resources in the best way possible.”
The city is running behind on repairing streets in the tax program and might stop repair work until there’s an answer from FEMA, Councilman Wally Deats said.
“Staff recommended we stop engineering on those streets and put it on hold until we find out from FEMA what we are going to receive on some of those streets,” he said. “I think three or so streets were eligible.”
Some streets in the tax program, including Pine Lane, Benson Street, Timber Lane and Holly Drive, already have been repaired, Milward said.
“The concrete work, as well as the shoulders, have been completed for all four of those streets,” Milward said. “We are currently working on Winding Way.”
There should be an answer on funding within the next six months, Deats said.
“Those streets may require a partial match from the city,” Deats said.
The city doesn’t know whether federal assistance would cover the full streets or just sections, Milward said. The city also did not know whether the assistance might be given up front or reimbursed after, he said.
“We are expecting to hear this year if they are going to fund sections of those roads or pick and choose streets,” he said.
The city is exploring all funding options to help repair the city’s infrastructure, Mayor Julie Masters said.
City officials estimate they need $301 million in federal disaster aid to improve drainage, roads and housing after Harvey.
The city identified more than $281 million for road and drainage improvements in eight areas of Dickinson, including around the Gum Bayou waterway and in the Bayou Chantilly neighborhood, officials said. The remaining $20 million would go toward housing rehabilitation, city officials said.
