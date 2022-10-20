Aric Deuel, ship superintendent at the Galveston Naval Museum, uses his phone to illuminate an engine control lever in an engine room aboard the USS Stewart at the museum on Pelican Island in Galveston on Thursday.
Ryan Sandling, a restoration specialist at the Galveston Naval Museum, clambers down a ladder into an engine room aboard the USS Stewart at the museum on Pelican Island in Galveston on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Visitors to the USS Stewart at Galveston Naval Museum can now tour the ship’s engine and mechanical spaces.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Gauges line a wall in engine room aboard the USS Stewart at the Galveston Naval Museum on Pelican Island in Galveston on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A large diesel engine rests quietly in an engine room aboard the USS Stewart at the Galveston Naval Museum on Pelican Island in Galveston on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pipes and cables snake their way through an engine room aboard the USS Stewart at the Galveston Naval Museum.
Beneath the upper decks aboard the USS Stewart, a Edsall-class destroyer escort on display at the Galveston Naval Museum on Pelican Island, winds a maze of hatchways, ladders, corridors, piping and machinery, including the four massive diesel engines that were once the beating heart of the vessel.
The cramped and complicated compartments highlight the challenges faced by sailors in combat during the World War II era.
Visitors to the museum can now get a glimpse of the previously off-limits areas aboard the ship with guided “hard-hat tours” of the engine and machinery spaces.
Tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
