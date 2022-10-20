Beneath the upper decks aboard the USS Stewart, a Edsall-class destroyer escort on display at the Galveston Naval Museum on Pelican Island, winds a maze of hatchways, ladders, corridors, piping and machinery, including the four massive diesel engines that were once the beating heart of the vessel.

The cramped and complicated compartments highlight the challenges faced by sailors in combat during the World War II era.

Stuart Villanueva: 409 683-5336; staurt.villanueva@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription