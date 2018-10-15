A trial is set to begin today for a Baytown man who already has pleaded guilty to stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death and hiding her body in a wooded area in Texas City in November 2016.
A jury today will hear evidence against Jesse Christian Dobbs, 23, who pleaded guilty in September to one count of murder in the highly publicized death of his girlfriend, Kirsten Nicole Fritch.
Cynthia Morris, 37, and her daughter Breanna Pavlicek, 13, were found shot to death in their Baytown home Nov. 8, 2016. Fritch and the family’s white PT Cruiser were missing.
The discovery launched a statewide Amber Alert for Fritch, and within hours authorities had tracked the car to Shenanigans Sports Bar in the 800 block of 34th Street in Texas City.
Dobbs was arrested inside the bar that night on a resisting arrest charge.
Baytown police, Texas City police, FBI agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety began searching the land near the bar. More than 36 hours later, on Nov. 10, police found her body.
The medical examiner’s office told a grand jury in February 2017 that Fritch had been stabbed as many as 60 times.
Defense attorneys plan to argue that Dobbs killed Fritch as an act of sudden passion, said Jyll Rekoff, who is representing Dobbs, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
If a jury finds he acted in sudden passion, the punishment range is two to 20 years in prison instead of the normal five to 99 years for a murder charge, Rekoff said.
Defense attorneys reject that Dobbs had anything to do with the Baytown killings, Rekoff said.
